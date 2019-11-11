PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Since 1983, thousands of car lovers have come from all over to the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association shows, never dreaming their antique collector’s items would be stolen.

Chris Nishamura, an Army vet, drove his 1960s black Porsche roadster to the Goodguys ‘31st Autumn Get-Together’ on Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The only problem, he didn’t get to drive home with it.

“And I go, ‘where is my car?’ And my friends were like, ‘yeah, where is your car at?“ says Nishamura.

He had to park his roadster offsite, right across from the front gate since only American made cars were allowed into this particular show.

Nishamura was shocked when he first realized his car was gone.

“I was numb, I don’t believe this, like a bad dream” says Nishamura, when. “I was trying not to get angry.”

Nishimura says he has been going to the Goodguys car shows for years. Thousands of car enthusiasts show up and doing a little showing off.

Turns out his Porsche wasn’t the only car stolen.

Police say a 1967 white Mustang convertible, and a 1963 white Impala convertible were also swiped off the lot and they were parked inside the grounds.

“The famous words ‘it’s a good thing you weren’t hurt,’” says Nishamura. “I could have been hurt, but the car… So, fortunately I’m alive, basically, but I would like the car back.”

The good guys organizers say they are saddened and angered by what happened And posted on the Good Guys Facebook page photos of two of the three stolen cars – the Porsche and Impala – along with the known license plate numbers of all the cars.

Pleasanton police is asking anyone with information to come forward, and Goodguys has posted a reward on their website, saying the person with information leading to the recovery of any of these cars will get $1000.