SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Now that he has selected a new general manager, Farhan Zaidi told reporters Monday he would have a new manager named by the end of the week.

The President of Baseball Operations unveiled his timeline for naming a replacement for long-time manager Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of last season, at a news conference to introduce new general manager Scott Harris to the Bay Area media.

“I’m really happy to get him (Harris) in place (so) he does have that chance to connect with those candidates (for Bochy’s job) and provide input to have a say into the final decision that I expect us to make this week,” Zaidi said.

The Giants narrowed down their search for a new manager to three finalists: former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Ziadi said Harris has already talked with the finalists.

During seven seasons with the Cubs, Harris had most recently been Cubs assistant GM under president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer. Over his time in Chicago, the Cubs evolved into yearly contender and won the 2016 World Series.

“The one thing I can say about my experience in Chicago is it can happen pretty fast,” Harris said of rebuilding the Giants back into a contender. “It certainly did for us going from 2014, 2015 (to the World Series champs in 2016)…We’re going to try to compete as much as possible on and off the field to put us in the position to transform like we did in Chicago.”

Aside from working in the Cubs front office, Harris — who was born in Redwood City — also worked two years for Major League Baseball as coordinator of major league operations.

“The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions toward building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago, and his Bay Area roots made him an ideal fit for our General Manager position and I’m looking forward to executing our vision together,” Zaidi said over the weekend when he announced hiring Harris.