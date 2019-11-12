By Hoodline

Fans of Polk Street’s beloved Bob’s Donuts, rejoice. The popular 24-hour doughnut shop is finally set to open its second location in NoPa.

Co-owner Aya Ahn confirmed that Bob’s will make its debut this Thursday, November 14 at 601 Baker St. (at Fulton), the former home of Chili Pies Baking Co.

The NoPa expansion for Bob’s has been in the works for several months. Ahn originally wanted to open in June, but was pushed to November by permitting and construction delays.

The space briefly opened for a doughnut art show in October, where Ahn offered free goodies to people who submitted doughnut- or coffee-themed works for the new shop’s walls.

Ahn said that customers have been really excited about the expansion, and that people frequently call the Polk location to ask when the new one will open.

Fans of Bob’s signature apple fritters and giant glazed doughnuts will be able to find all their favorites at the new location. Ahn says her baker is creative, and will probably add in a few new specialties of their own.

While the Polk location is known for being open 24 hours, the Baker Street Bob’s will only be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., due to neighborhood restrictions.

Nonetheless, Ahn said that she’s thrilled to be in the new neighborhood.

“It’s a small community, and we want to stay small and connected,” she said