Concord, Fire, Garbage truck

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Republic Service garbage truck erupted into an intense fireball that left the cab a melted, burned-out hulk Tuesday afternoon on a Highway 4 off-ramp, authorities said.

Contra Costa fire officials reported the fully engulf vehicle at around 1:15 p.m. on the Solano Way off-ramp. The driver had safely escaped the truck before
the fireball erupted and was not injured.

concord garbage truck fire kpix 5

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using fire-fighting foam in about 20 minutes. Traffic on nearby Highway 4 slowed as motorists watched the blazing vehicle.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the blaze. The truck was completely destroyed.

Officials closed the on-ramp to allow firefighters to battle the fire and mop-up after it was extinguished.

