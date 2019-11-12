SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett was admitted to Stanford Hospital late Monday after being injured in the Seahawks 27-24 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Lockett was on the bench in the fourth quarter as the game was in the balance suffering from a leg contusion. The injury began to swell and fear grew that Lockett may be suffering from compartment syndrome — rapid, acute swelling that may require emergency surgery.
“Well, I think there’s a lot of swelling,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away…There’s concerns about that.”
Lockett has been a favorite receiver of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. the veteran caught 3 catches for 26 yards before leaving with the injury.
“So, we just got to take care of him and we’re ahead of it, so we should be in good shape but sorry to see him,” Carroll continued. “You could tell without having ‘No-E’ (Lockett) out there we looked different and we need him back.”
Seattle medical staff stayed overnight with Lockett while the team flew back to Seattle.
In compartment syndrome, the swelling can become so severe it blocks the circulation to the lower leg.
