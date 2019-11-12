EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of firing arrows that injured two homeless men along the San Francisco Bay Trail in Richmond over the weekend, East Bay Regional Park District Police confirmed.
Working with additional law enforcement agencies, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department arrested 22-year-old unsheltered Albany resident Addae Preciado in connection with the attack that happened Saturday.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a homeless encampment beside the Bay Trail south of Central Avenue in Richmond. Two men and one woman were fired upon with arrows from an unknown weapon; both men were struck, and taken to a nearby hospital.
One man was hit in the abdomen, the other in both the abdomen and leg, officials said. Both victims underwent surgery and both are in stable condition at this time.
Investigators on Tuesday afternoon were able to make a positive identification in the case, which led to the apprehension of Preciado at around 12 p.m. at the El Cerrito BART Station. Preciado was an acquaintance of the victims in this case and the attack was targeted.
Preciado is set to be booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on two counts of attempted murder.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Tip Line at (510) 690-6521.
