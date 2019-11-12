Comments
ISLETON, Sacramento County (CBS SF) — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down a state highway in the Sacramento Delta Tuesday morning.
The crash involving seven vehicles including a big rig shortly after 7:30 a.m. on state Highway 12 between Mokelumne River and Jackson Slough.
Highway 12 was closed at Iselton between Rio Vista and Interstate Highway 5 following the crash, River Delta Fire District said in a Facebook post.
Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt in the crash, the fire district said.
There was no estimated time given on the reopening of Highway 12. Drivers were being advised to use alternative routes.
