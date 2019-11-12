  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Highway 12, Iselton, Rio Vista, Sacramento Delta, Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta

ISLETON, Sacramento County (CBS SF) — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down a state highway in the Sacramento Delta Tuesday morning.

The crash involving seven vehicles including a big rig shortly after 7:30 a.m. on state Highway 12 between Mokelumne River and Jackson Slough.

Highway 12 was closed at Iselton between Rio Vista and Interstate Highway 5 following the crash, River Delta Fire District said in a Facebook post.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt in the crash, the fire district said.

There was no estimated time given on the reopening of Highway 12. Drivers were being advised to use alternative routes.

Comments