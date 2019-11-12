SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A male juvenile has been arrested for posting threats to students at San Rafael High School on Instagram and YouTube, authorities announced Tuesday.

San Rafael Police investigators said the department was alerted to the threats by concerned citizens and parents. An immediate search began for the suspect behind the threats.

Officials at San Rafael High, San Rafael city schools and various social media platforms companies joined in the hunt. The post promised acts of violence at the school on Nov. 13th and Nov. 25th.

Based on the cooperation of the social media platforms, detectives were able to determine the owner of the accounts. Officers contacted the responsible juvenile and arrested him. He was booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall. Due to the suspect’s age no other personal details would be released.

The threats were vague in nature, police said. No other school was named in those threats.

The San Rafael Police Department said they have devoted extra resources to the school which includes high visibility patrols.

Investigators extended their appreciation to the school staff, parents, and students who reported the online threats.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415.485.3000. SRPD has access to interpreters if necessary and you may remain anonymous. You may also leave information on our website http://www.srpd.org/tips