SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Jeffrey Tumlin has been selected as the new San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority director of transportation, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.
Tumlin is formerly an interim director of transportation for Oakland’s Department of Transportation and currently the director of strategy at the San Francisco-based firm Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates.
He is expected to be formally appointed at the SFMTA Board of Directors meeting next Tuesday and will begin officially on Dec. 16, according to the mayor’s office.
“Jeffrey Tumlin is exactly the type of forward thinking, results oriented leader that the SFMTA needs and I am excited to announce his new role,” Breed said in a news release.
The SFMTA has been under fire during the past year over a variety of issues including the massive transit meltdown in late April that created long delays for commuters trying to use the Muni underground, problems with the new fleet of street cars — both the dragging of a woman who got her hand caught in a door and was dragged down a platform and the shear pins that connect train cars breaking — and delays in completing the Central Subway project.
In a blog post last April, SFMTA blamed “decades of underinvestment” for chronic infrastructure failures.
Embattled previous SFMTA Director of Transportation Ed Reiskin in April announced he was stepping down from his position.
