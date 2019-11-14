  • KPIX 5On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — People have been evacuated from an busy shopping area in Fairfield following the discovery of a potentially live hand grenade, authorities said.

The grenade was found in the back of the 99 Cents Only store located on the 600 block of Beck Ave. just south of W. Texas St., according to CBS 13.

Fairfield police said the store and surrounding location were evacuated and a bomb squad was dispatch to remove the device.

People were being urged to avoid the area. No further information was immediately available.

