



PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in the late September fatal shooting of a man who crashed his car in the parking lot of the Petaluma Factory Outlets, authorities said.

The shooting happened the evening of September 28. Petaluma police received multiple reports of gunfire heard in the area of Petaluma Factory Outlets located at 2200 Petaluma Boulevard North.

Responding officers found a solo vehicle accident in the outlet mall parking lot, where the adult male driver was at the wheel was unconscious with an apparent gunshot would.

Police and Petaluma Fire Department personnel provided medical aide to the man, but he died at the scene. The victim was later identified as Ezequiel Garcia

After six weeks of extensive investigation, authorities identified a suspect in the homicide. Early Friday morning Petaluma police officers working with the Concord Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Concord resident David Kyle Lubkin in connection with the shooting death of Garcia.

Police said it appeared that Lubkin and Garcia mutually agreed to meet at the Petaluma Factory Outlets. During that meeting, an altercation may have ensued resulting in the shooting death of Garcia.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information regarding the motive for the shooting was currently available.

Lubkin was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the Contra Costa County Martinez Detention Facility on a homicide charge. After Lubkin’s arrest, Petaluma police executed a search warrant at Lubkin’s residence.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Petaluma Police Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.