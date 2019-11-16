PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Three people were injured when a car careened into the front window of a Starbucks in Petaluma on Friday, authorities said.

Petaluma police said the crash took place at the Starbucks location at 440 East Washington St. around 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to treat the injured that included one victim being transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The building was red-tagged after an evaluation found structural damage.

Speed likely played a factor in the female driver — who was not injured — losing control of her vehicle, careening out of control, across a sidewalk and into the building.

In a news release, investigators said the woman told them she had been speeding, and made an unsafe lane change to avoid a collision.

There was no evidence to suggest drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Officers are still investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Traffic Officer Mario Giomi at 707-778-4372.