PETALUMA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Saturday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer was blocking both directions of Highway 121 at Highway 37.
The crash, just north of Sears Point in Sonoma County, was reported about 10:30 a.m.
Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said. Officials issued no estimated time for reopening the highway.
