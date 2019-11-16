  • KPIX 5On Air

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Saturday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer was blocking both directions of Highway 121 at Highway 37.

The crash, just north of Sears Point in Sonoma County, was reported about 10:30 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said. Officials issued no estimated time for reopening the highway.

