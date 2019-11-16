SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major four-alarm blaze erupted in San Francisco’s Castro District early Saturday morning, badly damaging one building, spreading to a second with two people suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at around 5 a.m. across from the historic Castro Theatre in the 400 block of Castro Street. It quickly grew from an one-alarm response to four alarms as flames billowed out of the top of the building.

Firefighters battled to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings in the densely packed neighborhood. At least one other building suffered some damage.

Fire officials said the fire went undetected in its early stages because it started in the rear of the building and could not be seen in the pre-dawn hours from the street. It quickly made it’s way up the structure and into the attic space of at least two buildings.

Eventually, several residents called 911 to report the blaze. The residents of four apartment building were forced to evacuate because of the fire.

Two people suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, one was taken to the hospital the other refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. At least 13 people were displaced by the blaze.