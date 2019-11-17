SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A garage and an RV were destroyed Sunday night in a fire just south of San Jose’s Japantown, the San Jose Fire Department said.
The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Fifth Street near Empire Street. The initial call was for an RV on fire on an adjoining property to where the garage was, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said, but the flames spread to a wooden fence and to the garage.
Both the garage and the RV were destroyed, Cloutier said, but firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading to other nearby buildings.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday night, said Cloutier, adding that the northbound lanes of Fifth Street past the fire scene were still closed as of 8:15 p.m.
