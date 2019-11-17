



FRESNO (CBS 47) — Ten people were shot, four fatally, in what police are calling a “mass casualty” shooting at a gathering in southeast Fresno, Fresno police said Sunday.

Reports of shots fired first came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive Avenues, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley told CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE-TV.

READ MORE AT CBS 47/KGPE: Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

While officers were heading to the scene, more reports of shooting victims came in.

BREAKING UPDATE: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno "mass casualty" shooting. https://t.co/FMo6tN3c9U — CBS47 (@CBS47) November 18, 2019

There was apparently a gathering at a Fresno residence in the backyard for Sunday football games. The suspected shooters were able to sneak into the backyard and open fire, Dooley said. Four are dead, according to police.

Three were found dead in the backyard and the fourth victim died at the hospital, police told KGPE.

Others who were injured were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information was released as of Sunday evening.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.