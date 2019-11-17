SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Dozens in the Bay Area turned out Sunday in support of Rodney Reed, a prisoner on death row in Texas.
Supporters of Reed lit candles and held a rally outside of San Francisco city hall. Reed has gathered support nationwide from people calling for his release. Supporters believe Reed is innocent and did not receive a fair trial over 20 years ago.
Reed was convicted of killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas in 1998. His DNA was found in Stites’ body. Reed admitted he was having an affair with the woman. On Friday, a last minute Texas appeals court decision halted Reed’s execution, just days before he was set to die.
“we’re hopeful that this time, the system gets it right,” said Manohar Raju, San Francisco’s public defender. “That the real evidence of who Mr. Reed is and what happened actually comes to light at that courthouse in Texas.”
Celebrities such as Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are among those calling for Reed’s exoneration.
