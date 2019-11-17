



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A Santa Clara County prosecutor could face child endangerment charges for allegedly using his 13-year-old daughter as bait to catch the man accused of molesting her, according to a report.

According to police reports originally obtained by the Mercury News, police were already seeking the suspected molester because the girl had previously reported that he approached her at least five times as she walked her dog on the Los Alamitos Trail in San Jose.

The girl said the last three encounters ended with the man inappropriately touching her.

The girl’s father then brought her back to the same spot on the trail to record the man’s incriminating actions on video while the pair communicated via earbuds.

The father turned over the video to police and they arrested 76-year-old Ali Mohammed Lajmiri on Tuesday. Lajmiri is being held on $3 million bail and is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

California prosecutors are exploring charging the father with possible child endangerment.

In a statement to KPIX 5, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office said, “We have recused ourselves from the handling of any filing decision and prosecution of any matters related to this situation. We cannot answer any questions because we are not handling this case.”

San Jose police did not reveal many details about the case. “This is an active investigation, therefore we are not sharing additional details at this time,” SJPD said in a statement.