



BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — An employee who worked at Bakersfield’s Apple Store is without a job Monday after a customer reported he texted himself an intimate photo from her phone.

Gloria Fuentes recounted the horrifying experience in a lengthy Facebook post that’s been shared more than 1,500 times since she published it on Nov. 5.

Fuentes described trying to delete financial information from her phone before handing it over so her screen could be repaired, but because her appointment was moved up, she was unable to get to her photos. She said the tech, who she identified as Nic, asked for her passcode twice, before telling her she had to go through her carrier for the repair.

When she returned home and was about to text someone, she said she saw that there was a message to an unfamiliar number that she had not saved in her phone.

