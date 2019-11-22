SALINAS (CBS SF/AP) — Police in central California say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in a random attack outside her home.
Salinas police say 26-year-old Mariana Jurado was leaving for work Tuesday morning when 43-year-old Garrett Scheff stabbed her multiple times. “Jurado did not know Scheff, and by all accounts this was a random act of violence,” police said in a press release.
Jurado was taken to a hospital, where she and her fetus died. Police arrested Scheff shortly afterward on suspicion of first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Court records show Scheff has long criminal history involving residential burglary, drug possession, theft and other charges. The Salinas Californian reported that over the years, he has pleaded guilty or no contest to charges including second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing or resisting an officer, buying and receiving stolen property, petty theft, evading a peace officer, vandalism, grand theft and defacing public property.
Monterey County Superior Court records show Scheff was declared mentally unfit to stand trial in 2015 in a previous criminal case.
Scheff was being held on $1 million bail.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
