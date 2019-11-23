FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested Saturday morning after police found one of them in possession of a stolen semiautomatic handgun, Fairfield police officers said.
Police said the car was pulled over about 10 a.m. Saturday near Travis and Gateway Boulevards after it ran a stop sign. Officers smelled marijuana in the car; both people in the car were ordered to get out.
Police said they saw the handgun protruding from the passenger’s jacket pocket. The handgun had been reported stolen out of Arizona, police said.
Arrested were 21-year-old Richmond resident Mahogany McCrory and 30-year-old San Francisco resident Vincent Washington. Both were booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on several weapon violation charges, police said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.