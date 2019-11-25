SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Holiday travel can be pricey, but for those with a flexible schedule who can to wait a week or two, travels agents say there are some amazing deals to be had in the lull between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The Thanksgiving break is the most popular and busiest time to travel all year long,” said Nancy Ganz Lindley, owner of Travel With Me in San Jose. Travel to a popular place at a popular time and expect to pay a premium price she says. It is simply the law of supply and demand.



But in the weeks after Thanksgiving and before Christmas break, travel typically slows down. And that’s when consumers can find some good deals.



“Between the Thanksgiving rush and the holidays and school vacations, there’s a little bit of a lull there,” explained Ganz Lindley.

She says last-minute trips to New York or Maui for Thanksgiving could cost $1,200 or more. But two weeks later, the price drops dramatically to roughly $300.



The caveat is you have to be willing to buck tradition and travel during times when most people are at work or school. which is not an option for everyone.



“We typically try to do it on the holiday because the kids and grandkids work or go to school,” said Sandra Turner who plans to drive to Arizona for Thanksgiving this year.

Off-peak travel periods may be a good idea for people who feel like they need a vacation after the stress of the holidays. But for others, there’s no price that can be put on being together with family and friends for the holidays.



“I’m always excited to see my family. It’s not a burden. The holidays are a warm feeling to us,” said Linda Merle who is travelling to Memphis to visit family for Thanksgiving.