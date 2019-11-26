SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman hand-delivered a check to Cabrillo Middle School’s principal to eliminate the school’s outstanding cafeteria debt over the weekend, school officials said.
On Saturday, Sherman met with principal Stan Garber at the South Bay school to give him a check written for over $7,000 from his charity Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation.
Sherman’s foundation sent a letter to Cabrillo Middle’s Nutrition Services Department saying, “We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis.”
“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle,” the letter continued.
The Santa Clara Unified School District thanked The Richard Sherman Family Foundation for the kind donation, saying that families of Cabrillo students will have less debt to worry about over the holiday season.
