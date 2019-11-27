FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 75-year-old Fairfield woman and her young grandchildren have not been seen since Nov. 24 and were the focus Wednesday of an intense search throughout Northern California, authorities said.
Family members reported Sandra Young and her two grandchildren — 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Katalyhah Hill — missing after they disappeared on Sunday.
Investigators said Young did talk with relatives on Sunday, but has not been heard from or seen since. Family members checked her Fairfield residence and discovered that her green 2000 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514 was missing along with the elderly woman and the two children.
Young and the children were considered to be at risk due to their age as well as Young’s medical conditions.
If they are located please contact the local law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.
