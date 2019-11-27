SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A male pedestrian was killed early Wednesday on Foxworthy Ave. in the latest San Jose fatal hit-and-run accident, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a body on a curb at Foxworthy Ave. and Rubino Dr. around 4:17 a.m. Arriving officers discovered the body of a man who was declared dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the man had been struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping or calling 911.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.
This was the City’s 51st fatal collision, 53rd victim, and 24th vehicle vs pedestrian fatal collision of 2019. No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to call 911 or contact Detective Brian McMahon or the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
