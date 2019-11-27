SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were involved in a standoff with a suspected barricaded inside a home in San Jose Wednesday.
The standoff began about 8:30 a.m. on Fleming Ave. near Warner Dr. in the Clayton North neighborhood in the East San Jose foothills.
Police and SWAT officers have cordoned off a section of Fleming Ave and were negotiating with a suspect. Officers were heard ordering the suspect on a bullhorn to come out of the house.
Barricade situation ongoing. Fleming Ave. near Warner Heights. Cops buzzing house w helicopter and bullhorn. pic.twitter.com/Zyrbgbp7Jd
— Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) November 27, 2019
A helicopter was overhead and police brought in an armored vehicle during the standoff.
It was unclear why officers were trying to make contact with the unidentified suspect. San Jose police said simply they were attempting to serve a warrant.
You must log in to post a comment.