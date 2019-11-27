CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:East San Jose, Police Standoff, San Jose, SWAT

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were involved in a standoff with a suspected barricaded inside a home in San Jose Wednesday.

The standoff began about 8:30 a.m. on Fleming Ave. near Warner Dr. in the Clayton North neighborhood in the East San Jose foothills.

Police and SWAT officers have cordoned off a section of Fleming Ave and were negotiating with a suspect. Officers were heard ordering the suspect on a bullhorn to come out of the house.

A helicopter was overhead and police brought in an armored vehicle during the standoff.

It was unclear why officers were trying to make contact with the unidentified suspect. San Jose police said simply they were attempting to serve a warrant.

 

