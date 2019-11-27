



CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) — Campbell police released surveillance video Wednesday of three suspected thieves who discovered a perfect place for them to choose from a selection of bicycles.

Police said on Oct. 14 at 4:52 a.m., a male suspect was caught on surveillance camera walking into a locked storage unit that houses bicycles for the Railway Apartments in downtown Campbell.

Minutes later, a second male suspect walks in. The pair is accused of stealing four bikes.

It’s unknown how the suspects gained entry into the unit. On Oct. 20, police said one of the suspects was once again caught on camera going into the storage unit, but this time with a female suspect in tow, who is seen casually eating a bag of chips.

The couple is then accused of stealing four more bikes.

Anthony Walkling, who bikes to work everyday just around the corner from where the thefts happened, said he makes sure to lock up his bicycle a few feet from his job. But he said he also has a friend who works at the store directly across the bike station who keeps an eye on his bicycle for him.

“I just look out over the day and, you know, Chris over there will let me know if there’s any issues,” Walkling said. “It’s a nightmare, you know, like every five minutes you’re kind of looking over, just making sure it’s still there.”

Campbell police shared the surveillance video on several social media platforms to get it out to the community, hoping someone can recognize the thieves before they strike again.

“People are losing thousands of dollars and for a lot of people, it means having to spend more money just in order to get to work and back,” said Walkling.