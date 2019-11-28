CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County Fire Department, Residents displaced, San Leandro


SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two mobile home residents were displaced when a fire broke out in their San Leandro home on Thanksgiving Day, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded at 4:06 p.m. to East 14th Street and 153rd Avenue and quickly knocked down the blaze, Brian Centoni with the fire department said.

Flames extended into a garage but no other homes were damaged. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross responded to help the two residents.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments