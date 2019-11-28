NOVATO (CBS SF) — San Rafael police on Thursday located two missing children who left their Novato residence after an argument with their parents on Wednesday.
13-year-old Jonathan and 13-year-old Madeline (last names not given) were last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after leaving their home in the area of Leafwood Drive, Novato Police said.
The children were found safe after San Rafael police located them near E. Francisco Boulevard atound 12:45 p.m. following numerous
Due to their young age and the cold weather conditions in the North Bay, officers were diligently pursuing leads to find the children.
Police actively searched throughout Wednesday evening and sought public help to find the children as soon as possible. There were no known suspicious circumstances associated with their disappearance, police said.
