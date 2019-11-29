SALINAS (CBS SF) — A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever has been recently throwing objects at cars on Highway 101 and State Route 156 in the Prunedale area.
There have been 42 incidents of object hitting vehicles on the route, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The reward is a combination of $2,500 from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and $1,500 from Monterey County supervisor John Phillip’s office.
Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the incidents is asked to call the CHP, Monterey Area office, at (831) 770-8000 or the sheriff’s office tip line at (888) 833-4847.
