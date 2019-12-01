



SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — Strong, gusting from this weekend’s storm caused scattered power outages in Santa Clara for much of the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

The howling winds toppled the scaffolding on a building under construction behind the Subaru dealership in Santa Clara, causing sections of the wall to fall like dominoes onto the power lines below.

“It was super windy. We have a big palm tree in the back. And the leaves were swaying. All the trees in the backyard were swaying. And the wind was howling,” said neighbor John Villavert.

Villaverty said the accident at the construction site knocked out power to several neighborhoods nearby. He was using a camping stove to cook for his family, who had been without power for over 12 hours as of Sunday afternoon.

“We were doing some Christmas decorations and all of a sudden, the power went out. And we looked out the window and saw that the whole neighborhood was out,” he said.

In another part of Santa Clara, heavy winds knocked down trees onto transmission lines. Crews with Silicon Valley Power worked quickly to make repairs and restore power Sunday evening.

Most neighborhoods in Santa Clara had their power restored by Sunday morning, but the last few dozen customers may not have their lights back on until around 11 p.m. Sunday evening.