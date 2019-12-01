SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were dead and five hospitalized early Sunday following a horrific vehicle collision on the northbound U.S. Highway 101 connector to Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said one of the drivers — 21-year-old Esteban Aguilar Jimenez — had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also faces gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

Investigators said Jimenez was driving at a high rate of speed when his Dodger Charger tried to overtake a Nissan Rogue and crashed into the vehicle at 4:10 a.m.

“The impact …. caused the Nissan to travel out of control across the transition road, where it stuck a guadrail,” CHP officer Ross Lee told the San Jose Mercury News.

San Jose Fire said one person was declared dead at the scene as crews worked to extricate many others from the crumpled remains of the two vehicles.

A second victim died at the hospital. Both were in the Nissan.

The identity of the deceased victime were not released. The other victims were suffering from a variety injuries ranging from moderate and major and being treated at Valley Medical Center.

The crash shutdown the connector for more than 3 hours before it reopened.