FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A big-rig overturned and has leaked fuel near an on-ramp to westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 a.m. near the Travis Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Highway 80.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which caused an as yet undetermined amount of fuel to leak, according to the CHP.
No lanes of Highway 80 are blocked by the crash, but the Travis Boulevard on-ramp remained blocked as of 12:30 p.m. and there is no estimate yet from the CHP for when it will reopen.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.