EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested for allegedly stealing a female shopper’s cell phone and then assaulting her and an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who came to her aid at Emeryville’s Bay Street Mall, authorities said.

Emeryville police said the incident took place at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29th. while the busy mall was filled with Black Friday shoppers.

The woman had her cell phone stolen at the mall earlier in the day and returned to locate the perpetrators. She confronted a group of juveniles she believed were responsible for the theft and asked them to return her phone.

Instead members of the group became aggressive with her and began assaulting her, police said.

An off-duty CHP officer witnessed the assault and came to the woman’s aid. But the juveniles turned on the officer, violently assaulting him. The juveniles struck the officer multiple times and choked him unconscious. The officer regained consciousness and pepper sprayed a juvenile who was actively continuing the assault.

Emeryville officers arrived on the scene and detained several juveniles. Two of them were positively identified and arrested for the assault.