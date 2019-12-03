MALAGA, Fresno County (CBS SF) — A driver in a horrific crash on a fog-bound street in the Fresno County town of Malaga was able to walk out of the wreckage even though his vehicle was completely torn apart by the force of the crash.
CHP’s Fresno office posted photos of the vehicle on its Facebook page as a warning to drivers about the dangers posed by long-hanging tule fog this time of year.
Investigators said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near South Golden State Boulevard and South Chestnut Avenue when a driver slammed into the rear bumper of a big rig that was making a left-hand turn.
Speed and reduced visibility due to fog were factors in the collision, the CHP said.
But what amazed officers and firefighters on the scene was that the driver survived. The damage in the crash, the CHP posted, was caused solely by the collision, not the jaws of life.
“Luckily the driver sustained non life threatening injuries and was able to walk out of his mangled vehicle,” the CHP posted. “Another example, seat belts work and save lives.”
The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, the CHP reported.
