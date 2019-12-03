CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland were at the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday morning that happened a few blocks from the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum, according to authorities.

On Tuesday shortly before 10 a.m., Oakland police dispatch was notified of a possible shooting that occurred in the area of 69th Avenue and Spencer Street. Patrol officers responded to the area and located a possible scene in the 900 block of 69th Avenue a few blocks northwest of the Coliseum BART station.

The injured male victim transported himself to a local hospital prior to officers arriving on scene. The victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Video shot by Chopper 5 over the investigation showed police officers walking by over a dozen evidence markers placed in the middle of 69th Avenue.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and offered no further details. KPIX 5 is following this developing story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

