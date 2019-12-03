



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police said Tuesday that they believe that the suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 72-year-old woman and her dog on Friday night was driving a light-colored Buick LeSabre from model years 1997 to 1999.

Police said Suzanne Ogi of Fremont was walking her dog Molly at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Linda Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when a car hit her. Witnesses told officers that Ogi was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

Officers who were working at the nearby Niles Festival of Lights Parade responded to the collision and witnesses told them the driver stopped and checked on Ogi but then drove away north on Niles Boulevard toward Union City. Ogi and her dog both died at the scene.

Witnesses described the driver as a slender white man in his 50s with gray hair and glasses who was wearing a lighter-colored fleece jacket.

Fremont police said evidence developed by investigators indicates that the suspect was driving a Buick LeSabre, and photos have been released of the vehicle.

Police said the evidence came from dash-cam footage from patrol cars in the area for the parade and patrol cars that were stationed at state Highway 238, also known as Mission Boulevard, and Nursery Avenue picked up video of the LeSabre.

Investigators said that footage shows the car driving north onto Highway 238 before making a left turn onto westbound Nursery Avenue just before the collision occurred.

However, police said the quality of the video wasn’t good enough for them to determine the LeSabre’s license plate number.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle has front-end damage.

Anyone who has information about the collision or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s traffic unit at (510) 790-6800, ext. 3.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by a message to 888-777.

