MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — Northbound U.S. Highway 101 remains closed Wednesday evening in the community of Chualar in unincorporated Monterey County south of Salinas because of flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound lanes were still blocked by water around Payson Street. All lanes were closed earlier Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies said the water was up to four feet deep in some areas.

Cars were caught on video trying to brave the high waters to get to their destinations.

National Weather Service officials said a flood advisory has been issued until 10:30 p.m. for Chualar and the nearby community of Gonzales because of flooding.

Flooding is expected to continue to impact parts of Highway 101 in the northern Salinas Valley area Wednesday night.

