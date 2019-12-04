SAN JOSE (CBS SF_) — A nine-vehicle collision shut down several lanes of northbound I-280 near the Guadalupe Parkway exit in San Jose early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 5:34 a.m. as a steady rain fell on the busy freeway. The force of the chain-reaction collision left heavily damaged vehicles along the center concrete median.
At least two people suffered injuries in the crash with the jaws of life used to free victims from the crumpled vehicles.
Traffic could be seen backed up all the way down to Mclaughlin Ave. The three left northbound lanes of Highway 280 were blocked following the crash, but reopened as of 7 a.m., CHP officials said.
The CHP said the cause of the crash was under investigation. It was not known if weather played a role in the collision.
You must log in to post a comment.