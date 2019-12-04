SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man died after he fell 200 feet down a cliff at San Francisco’s Lands End on Wednesday, fire officials said.
Around 2:50 p.m., firefighters first learned of the victim, who they spotted on rocks along the surf. Rescue swimmers attempted to reach the victim and he was rescued, but he was pronounced deceased, San Francisco Fire officials said.
Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area, which remains an active scene Wednesday afternoon.
The U.S. Park Police in San Francisco is investigating the incident.
