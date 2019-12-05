SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Honors continue to roll in for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense as inside linebacker Fred Warner was named Thursday the NFC Defensive Player of the month for November.
Warner follows San Francisco’s outstanding rookie defensive end Nick Bosa who won the honor for October.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner’s drive to get better each and every day has made him a vital cog in San Francisco’s defensive unit which ranks No.1 in the NFL in total defense and is on a historic pace when it comes to the best pass defense.
“Fred has exceeded expectations, I think, with everyone his first year,” Shanahan said. “Then he was just even more hungry, came back like a 10-year vet and came back better mentally, better physically and I think it’s shown to everyone in every game.”
From Weeks 10-13, Warner has tallied 44 total tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two game changing forced fumbles. He’s also tallied 14 run stops during that time frame.
Last week in the 49ers showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, Warner was also key in two big third and fourth down pass breakups.
Through 12 contests, Warner is the only linebacker in the NFL with 90 tackles (team high), three sacks, three forced fumbles (team high) and six passes defended.
