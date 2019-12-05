SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Three UPS trucks have been targeted by two armed robbers in South San Jose in the past three days, according to authorities in the South Bay.

New surveillance video exclusively obtained by KPIX 5 Thursday caught the latest robbery on camera as it happened Wednesday night.

The robberies occurred over two nights beginning Tuesday, December 3rd. The first incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane.

The second robbery Wednesday night at about 8 p.m. in the area of Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road. The third happened about 45 minutes later on War Admiral Avenue. and Snow Drive.

“It’s shocking. It’s scary,” said a neighbor who lives on War Admiral Avenue who did not want to be identified.

Surveillance video of the third robbery shows the driver walking up to a porch to make his delivery. Seconds later he is seen walking back to his truck.

But before he can get there, he is robbed at gunpoint, forced to get down on his knees with his hands up.

A shadowy figure then apparently commands the driver to lie face down on the street. The whole scene illuminated only by the driver’s truck headlights.

“To even think that that person was following the truck driver and this week being Cyber Monday,” the neighbor said.

Fortunately the driver was not injured in the incident. San Jose Police said in all three cases there were two suspects, both described as adult males about six feet tall, one armed with a handgun and both wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

Police said they robbed the UPS trucks of several packages, before driving off in a black Honda sedan.

“This is not a good time for postal, UPS or Amazon workers. These are scary days. People are getting desperate,” the neighbor said.

KPIX reached out to UPS, but the company declined to comment. Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call San Jose Police.