HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody Friday after he was apprehended as his attempt to evade arrest ended in a head-on collision with a Hayward police vehicle, authorities said.
Hayward police said the pursuit started around 4 p.m. Thursday after officers spotted a suspect – who wasn’t identified – wanted on alleged robberies with a
simulated weapon in the city.
When an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled southbound in the northbound lanes of Mission Boulevard. Police said the pursuit ended in around a minute when he collided into the patrol vehicle at Tennyson Road.
According to police, neither the suspect or officer was injured and the suspect was detained. Mission Boulevard was closed as police conducted an investigation.
