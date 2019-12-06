



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The group of East Bay second graders behind the viral remix of a Lizzo song got to meet the artist at her show in San Jose Thursday night.

The breakout hip-hop star was in town to perform at the SAP Center as part of the line-up for 99.7 NOW’s holiday Poptopia concert with fellow acts Halsey and Normani.

Last month, Dorothy Honey Mallari, a 2nd grade teacher at Pittsburg’s Los Medanos Elementary, taught her students a reworked version of Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts” that went viral on Facebook and caught the attention of the star herself who tweeted about the kids’ take on the song.

The clip has amassed over 1.3 million views in the month since it was posted.

San Francisco pop radio station 99.7 NOW invited the Los Medanos Elementary class to its annual holiday concert, giving them a chance to meet their inspiration in person.

Their teacher says the students were speechless and couldn’t stop hugging the star.

Lizzo even asked the students to perform their rendition of “Truth Hurts.” The radio station posted a video of the performance on their Instagram.

On Friday, the class was visited by a representative from the Lady Gaga Foundation, a non-profit used to inspire youth and build strong communities.

Ms. Mallari told KPIX 5 this is not the only time her classroom has been contacted, saying that companies have reached out wanting to donate to their class.

“A lot of people have been messaging us asking if they can donate anything,” said Mallari. “We had a few companies come donate these amazing different type of furniture for the kids to use.”

Mallari says her class receives messages from people every day since the video has gone viral, telling them how much their Lizzo remix has inspired them.