SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were converging on San Jose High School Friday afternoon in response to a report of a possible shooter on campus.

San Jose police said officers responded at around 12:17 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the campus, located at 275 N. 24th St.

“At this time, the incident unfounded and a suspect has not been located,” said police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten in an emailed statement.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and officers were clearing the scene, Tepoorten said.

San Jose High School is adjacent to two other schools, Sunrise Middle School and ACE Inspire Academy.

 

