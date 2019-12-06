Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were converging on San Jose High School Friday afternoon in response to a report of a possible shooter on campus.
San Jose police said officers responded at around 12:17 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the campus, located at 275 N. 24th St.
“At this time, the incident unfounded and a suspect has not been located,” said police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten in an emailed statement.
Just before 1:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and officers were clearing the scene, Tepoorten said.
San Jose High School is adjacent to two other schools, Sunrise Middle School and ACE Inspire Academy.
You must log in to post a comment.