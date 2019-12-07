STORM WATCH:Track the Atmospheric River Storms in Real Time
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – No one was injured when a large Monterey pine tree crashed through part of a house Saturday afternoon in the Montclair district, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Alhambra Way at about 3 p.m. to find the tree having smashed through a pool/tub room of the house. Rain was especially heavy at the time, said Battalion Chief James Bowron.

“The homeowner was home, and just heard a big snap, and then a huge crash,” Bowron said.

He estimated damages to be in the $40,000 to $50,000 range.

A few other trees had fallen in Oakland by 4 p.m., Bowron said, but none of them onto buildings, vehicles, or people.

