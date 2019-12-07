Comments
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A man walked into a credit union Rohnert Park, gave a teller a note, and walked away with an “undisclosed amount of cash,” Saturday, according to Rohnert Park Police.
It happened at about 10:07 a.m. at the Patelco Credit Union on Golf Course Drive.
Police said the man had a note, but did not mention a weapon.
The teller handed an undisclosed amount of cash to the man. Then, he walked out and fled in the direction of Golf Course Drive.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Investigations Unit at (707)584-2630.
