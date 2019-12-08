



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A nonprofit provider of housing for the homeless is leading a team of home builders and contractors in designing, building and installing six “tiny homes” at the First Presbyterian Church of Hayward.

Residents who participate in HomeAid Northern California’s 18-month “Tiny Homes” program will be able to use the rent they have paid to the First Presbyterian Church toward a deposit on a permanent housing solution.

These 157-square-foot homes will be equipped with a kitchen, bed and shower.

“HomeAid is proud to support First Presbyterian Church and looks forward to working with all of its partners on an aggressive schedule to finish the homes by the end of the year,” HomeAid Executive Director Cheryl O’Connor said in a statement.

HomeAid is the charitable arm of the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area, a membership organization that represents more than 400 companies in the homebuilding industry.

Builders involved include Pulte Homes, Brookfield Residential, Branagh, William Lyon Homes, Richmond American Homes and XL Construction, with CoBuild acting as the project manager.

The construction team began assembling the homes in Livermore this past week, and will transport them to the First Presbyterian property in Castro Valley for final installation.

