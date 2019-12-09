VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police Monday released surveillance video of a suspect in a residential burglary late last month.

Police said the burglary occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 26 in the 900 block of Skyline Drive. The elderly homeowner was home at the time and confronted the intruder who then ran away, Sgt. Mat Mustard said.

The suspect, posing as a door-to-door salesman carrying a notebook, is seen on the video talking on a phone to an alleged accomplice and looking through windows.

The suspect then uses a window punch to shatter the glass on a rear sliding door. He was inside the house for a short time before fleeing, Mustard said.

Police said burglars committing these types of burglaries usually first knock on the front door to determine if a resident is home.

If the resident answers the door, the burglar gives an excuse for being at the home, will ask for someone who does not live at the house or ask the resident if they are interested in buying something they are selling, Mustard said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Joel Caitham at (707) 648-4280.

