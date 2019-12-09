SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang was killed and three boys in his car were injured in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses said the driver was speeding and passing traffic in the rain on Highway 101 near Todd Road around 11 p.m.
The driver lost control, spun out, crossed the road to the right shoulder, rolled and hit a tree, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old boy in the car is in critical condition, a 12-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries and an 11-year-old boy suffered major injuries. All were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.
